Texas Tech drops out of AP’s Top 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is, once again, not included in the Associated Press’ Top 25 college basketball poll.
Tech’s exclusion comes before the last two games of the regular season, against Baylor at 8 p.m. Monday at Waco and against No. 1 Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech received only nine votes in this week’s poll.
The poll follows two losses by the Red Raiders. Tech fell to Oklahoma Wednesday night on the road in the lowest point total game of the season, 65-51.
On Saturday, the team was hoping for a win at home against Texas, but lost the game 68-58.
The last two games of the regular season could pose a challenge for the Red Raiders. Baylor is now ranked No. 4 in the poll and Kansas is at No. 1. Those two teams are the only Big 12 schools included in this weeks poll.
West Virginia dropped off the poll along with Tech.
