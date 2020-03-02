2-year-old injured, struck by vehicle in 1300 block of East Ursuline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 2-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries Sunday when he ran into the road and was struck by a large vehicle in the 1300 block of East Ursuline Avenue.
The family tells us the boy was quickly followed by his mother, but he was struck by a large SUV and taken to the hospital.
Family says the boy is recovering and is expected to be okay.
Police got the call around 6:45 p.m.
The boy's aunt, Sonia Garcia said, "He was running to the street, his mom was right behind him. The car just came and I guess she didn't see him, I'm not sure. He got hit and he was like, under the Hummer."
The family says they hope drivers will take this as a lesson to slow down, especially in neighborhoods.
