2-year-old injured, struck by vehicle in 1300 block of East Ursuline

By KCBD Staff | March 1, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:18 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 2-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries Sunday when he ran into the road and was struck by a large vehicle in the 1300 block of East Ursuline Avenue.

The family tells us the boy was quickly followed by his mother, but he was struck by a large SUV and taken to the hospital.

Family says the boy is recovering and is expected to be okay.

Police got the call around 6:45 p.m.

The boy's aunt, Sonia Garcia said, "He was running to the street, his mom was right behind him. The car just came and I guess she didn't see him, I'm not sure. He got hit and he was like, under the Hummer."

The family says they hope drivers will take this as a lesson to slow down, especially in neighborhoods.

