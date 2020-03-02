18-year-old from Seminole killed after being struck by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Gaines County on Sunday.
The crash happened around 7:09 p.m., DPS says 18-year-old Zane Roberson was attempting to cross U.S. 62/180, when he was struck by a vehicle moving east.
Another vehicle, also moving east, then struck the first vehicle from behind. The drivers of the two cars were not injured.
Roberson was pronounced dead at the Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs, following the crash.
