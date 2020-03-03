Chris Beard meeting with fans Thursday in United

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The public is invited to join Texas Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard at United Supermarkets.
Coach Beard will arrive Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located at 4th Street and Milwaukee Avenue in Lubbock, (6321 4th Street).
Fans can meet coach Beard, take photos, and engage in a question answer session beginning at 7:45. Coca Cola will be offering free product samples for guests.
United says the first 15 guests in line will receive special VIP gifts.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.