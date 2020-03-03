City leaders discuss plans for coronavirus response

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in a news conference, Lubbock city leaders briefed attendees on plans if the coronavirus were to come to Lubbock, saying it could be a reality and also revealed there is a testing center right here in Lubbock.
“The likelihood of seeing someone here is probably pretty real. I don’t know when it will occur. We have to act as if it were going to occur and that’s what we’re preparing for,” said the city’s Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook.
Although there are confirmed cases in the state of Texas, there are none in Lubbock, but the city says they’re ready, explaining they’re keeping their eye out for red flag cases like those who have traveled to at-risk places, have a fever, and have an upper respiratory infection.
"It’s really important that if you’ve traveled and have developed these symptoms, self isolated, call your healthcare provider or the health department,” said Katherine Wells, the director of the Lubbock Health Department, which works with the state and local health care providers so it can monitor and prevent the spreading of infectious diseases.
Dr. Ron Cook said symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu and there is a time to get checked out by a medical professional.
“"Worrisome signs are lethargy, inability to eat or drink, dehydration, rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, those are all symptoms and signs. Temperature that is not controlled well by Tylenol and ibuprofen,” said Cook.
Cook said that 80 percent of those who have contracted the illness in the world have moderate to mild cases, but advises serious steps be taken to prevent the spreading of it.
“We don’t need to panic. And do personal hygiene. If you’re sick, stay home”
Wells said that if you feel like you may have coronavirus, contact the Health Department or your health provider, but know you may be tested.
“We will follow the state and federal guidelines for assessment and testing and if it’s determined that a person could have coronavirus, that person will be isolated tested and monitored.”
Dr. Cook says two huge tips right now to prevent illnesses including the coronavirus are to wash your hands and get a flu shot because it’s not too late.
Jarrett Atkinson at the press conference says the city is ready to defend itself if it were to come to Lubbock and the Emergency Operations Center is always ready to activate with all of the necessary city leaders ready to make decisions for the safety of the city.
Covenant Health released a statement and says it has implemented a screening system that checks for patients potential risk of carrying the disease and looks into their travel history. The health system does not have any positive COVIS-19 tests in any of its Texas or New Mexico facilities.
Covenant also recommends people to use the same safety precautions one might use against the common cold or flu. Those recommendations are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Texas Tech is also monitoring the virus, mostly when it comes to students travel because both spring break and summer are approaching. The university urges its students to follow safety recommendations put in by the CDC.
