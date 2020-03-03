Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, voting will begin this morning for the Texas primary election.
- Thirteen other state will also have primary elections today.
- More than 1,300 Democratic presidential delegates will be allocated.
- There are five Democratic presidential candidates left, including front-runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
In Lubbock, the city is in preparation mode just in case the coronavirus is found here.
- The Lubbock Health Department is on high alert, looking for cases with red flags that include coronavirus.
- There is a lab at Texas Tech where tests will be sent if and when a case is found.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide another lawsuit threatening the Obama-era health care law.
- A spokesperson for the court said the case would likely be heard next term after the presidential election.
- Until then, the Affordable Care Act will remain in effect.
At least five people are dead after at least two tornadoes touched down in Tennessee near downtown Nashville.
- Right now, the Nashville Fire Department is responding to 40 collapsed structures in the area.
- They are also urging the residents to stay indoors as the landscapes is littered with debris.
