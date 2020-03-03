KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jenny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jenny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jenny is a 1.5-year old pit mix.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots. She also has a sweet personality.
Jenny’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hank
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.