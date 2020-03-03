LISD needs help in identifying Monterey High School burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Police need assistance identifying three suspects who recently burglarized Monterey High School on three separate occasions.
Property belonging to Monterey High School athletics was taken during the burglaries on January 12, February 15, and March 2, 2020.
Lubbock ISD Police arrested 21-year-old Luis Munoz on an unrelated warrant and he will be charged in connection to all three break-ins.
Contact Lubbock ISD Police at 806-219-0200 with information about these burglaries and these suspects.
