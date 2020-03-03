Mailbox thefts concern residents of Central Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents at The Suites at the Overton Park received an email Saturday morning saying:
The residents were also given a number to call for customer service if they have any questions.
KCBD reached out to the suites at Overton park but said they are not able to speak with us because this incident is still under investigation.
Sarah Jones, a resident at the Suite at the Overton Park said she’s been there for three years and is starting to feel unsafe.
“I was really concerned because I don’t know what was in my mailbox when someone broke into it.”
she was expecting a new insurance card in the mail but never received it.
“My dad had texted me a couple days before telling me that he had mailed me my car insurance card, like my renewed one.”
She says she’s not sure what information the thieves got from her mailbox.
the crime has been reported to the Lubbock Police Department. Jones said the apartment complex hasn’t released any details to the residents.
“The only thing we heard from the suites is the email, the first initial email, like this happened. They didn’t say what they were doing about it. They didn’t say if anyone has been caught. The only thing they said was they were going to start keeping our mail in the front office which is kind of confusing because there are no mailboxes in the front office,” Jones said.
According to the police report it says two suspects entered the building on bikes, took an unknown amount of mail from an unknown number of residents and left in an unknown direction.
This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.