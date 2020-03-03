Mother finds continued care with Hospice of Lubbock after death of 20-year-old daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debra Perry says her journey grieving the loss of her 20-year-old daughter to cancer has not ended and it won’t. However, her journey has been helped with Hospice of Lubbock, a non-profit provider of adult and pediatric end-of-life care for 19 South Plains counties.
Reagan Grace was the person who brought happiness to her family, friends and beloved animals. She was someone to count on during her short life. She was diagnosed with cancer on her 20th birthday.
“My daughter passed away last May,” Perry said. “From that point on, Hospice has been my weekly go-to. The support groups have been amazing. Life happens and they are always here for me. They are always here for my family. I truly, truly respect what they do for families that need these services.”
Covenant Health’s Hospice of Lubbock provides numerous programs and services to not only patients at the end of their life but also their loved ones after death. The continued counseling and group sessions are what have helped Perry and her family.
“I couldn’t even begin to explain what it would be like without Hospice,” Perry told KCBD. “Honestly, I could not. I could not. I am so grateful that I have what I have. It doesn’t replace that void but it helps me move on, move forward with grace.”
Hospice of Lubbock, which has cared for more than 10,000 patients since its founding in 1987, is putting on its largest annual fundraiser on March 6. The 31st Annual Mayors’ Beans and Cornbread Luncheon is hosted by area mayors and helps fund Hospice’s end-of-life care to those how can’t afford it, Pediatric Hospice Care and a Music Therapy Program.
The Luncheon will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Tickets are $10 online or at the door. Additional donations are welcome.
Click here for a link to purchase a ticket or make a donation. You can indicate your support of a “Celebrity Fundraiser," including KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks.
