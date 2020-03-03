Police investigate shooting that injures 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Baylor Street, that left one man injured.
Police were called to the area just after 11 p.m. Monday. An officer arrived to the scene and found a man lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound.
After officers and other emergency personnel arrived on scene, the man was taken to University Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.
Officers tried to talk to the victim, but he did not provide details on what led up to the incident. Another man, close to the victim, was also asked about the incident and told police he knew nothing.
Police then spoke to a neighbor, who said his house was struck by a bullet.
The neighbor told police he was in the shower when he heard two gunshots. When he went out to see what was going on, he heard glass shattering, followed by another bang.
He found a bullet shattered his window and continued into a door in the house. Police found the bullet slug and took it in as evidence.
The neighbor also told police he looked outside and and saw what looked like a dark pickup truck drive off from the house, heading west.
Police were not able to find a suspect after this incident. No other information is available at this time.
