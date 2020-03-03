Rain chances move up Tech baseball game time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech baseball game against UNLV has been bumped up to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park.
The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but the potential for rain has caused Texas Tech Athletics to push the game up.
The start time has also been changed for Wednesday’s game, which is now set for 2 p.m. against UNLV.
Tech’s next series starts on Friday against Rice. There are no schedule changes to those games.
