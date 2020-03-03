Rain chances move up Tech baseball game time

Texas Tech has made a schedule change for a Tuesday baseball game against UNLV. (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff | March 3, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 9:50 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech baseball game against UNLV has been bumped up to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but the potential for rain has caused Texas Tech Athletics to push the game up.

The start time has also been changed for Wednesday’s game, which is now set for 2 p.m. against UNLV.

Tech’s next series starts on Friday against Rice. There are no schedule changes to those games.

