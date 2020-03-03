Rain likely tonight through Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A low pressure system will cross Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
This system will combine with a cold front to bring a good chance of rain across the region, mainly south of Lubbock.
Northern areas may not receive much precipitation while southern areas could see rainfall totals of one to two inches in isolated cases.
It remains cloudy and cold Tuesday night with rain increasing this evening and overnight tonight.
Isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy downpours are possible, especially for areas south of Lubbock.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
Clouds appear likely again Wednesday with a chance of rain, especially before noon.
Highs remain in the 40’s and 50’s Wednesday.
Rain opportunities decrease Wednesday afternoon.
Skies clear out Thursday with warmer highs in the 60’s.
A few showers are possible again Sunday.
