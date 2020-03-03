Red Raiders fall to #4 Baylor in overtime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders gave #4 Baylor all they could handle, but the Bears hit some big shots in extra time to pull out a 71-68 win in Overtime Monday night in Waco.
The game was tied at 30 at the half.
Jahmi’us Ramsey led the way with 13 points and 5 rebounds.
Kevin McCullar chipped in 13, including a mammoth three with 2:00 left, but Baylor answered with a three-pointer to tie it with 1:37 left.
Davide Moretti added 11 points.
Texas Tech falls to 0-4 in overtime games this season.
The Red Raiders have lost their last five overtime games, including the National Championship to Virginia last season.
The Red Raiders (18-12 overall, 9-8 Big 12) close out the regular season hosting #1 Kansas 1pm Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.