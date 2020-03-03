Showers, some wintry, on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Colder and wetter weather highlights my forecast for today and tomorrow. It won't last long as mild conditions will close out the work week. There is, however, another chance of precipitation ahead.
There is a slight chance of light rain this morning, mainly over the southern KCBD viewing area. The chance of rain will increase and spread north across the viewing area late today. Otherwise today will be overcast and chilly.
Scattered rain showers are likely tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible, but I do not anticipate severe storms. Significant rainfall, a quarter inch or greater, will be possible over the southern viewing area.
Scattered rain showers are likely tomorrow. Significant rainfall will be possible in the southern and central viewing area. This would include Lubbock.
Wintry showers may fall, mainly over the western viewing area, Wednesday. Based on current data, I do not expect any wintry accumulation on area roads.
Rain event totals greater than an inch are possible in the southern viewing area while amounts are likely to remain under a quarter inch in the far northern viewing area.
Cooler air is settling into West Texas. Temperatures this afternoon will generally range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows tonight will range from near freezing in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the east. Highs tomorrow will only range from the mid-40s to low 50s.
Severe Weather Awareness Day is Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM, at the Science Spectrum. Loads of activities, demonstrations, information, door prizes, and it's free.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Saturday night - Sunday morning. Time springs forward one hour at 2 AM (2 AM becomes 3 AM).
