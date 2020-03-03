Slaton high among 5 schools considered for nationwide award

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton High School is among five schools in the United State considered for the National Institute for Teaching Excellence Founder’s Award and a $50,000 grand prize.
As a finalist the school is also rewarded a $10,000 prize. The winner of the Founder’s Award will be announced on March 27 in Indianapolis.
“Slaton High School has modeled the spirit of collaboration and student-centered practice,” Lowell Milken, NIET chairman and founder, said. “Slaton High’s focus on providing meaningful, daily support for educators – both those who are new to the school and longtime veterans – has resulted in student achievement gains and built the foundation for sustainability.”
The other schools in the running are Chinle Elementary School in Arizona, Desert View Elementary School in Arizona, Duplessis Primary School in Louisiana and Slaughter Elementary School in Louisiana.
One of the reasons Slaton was picked as a finalists was because it has been increasingly attractive to new educators, according to NIET. It has also helped veteran teachers deepen their practice and grow in leadership roles.
The school has also improved its state test exams and increased the number of high school students graduating with industry-based certifications or college credit hours.
“Teachers know there are always people to collaborate with, support them in the classroom, and coach them in their instructional strategies,” Tiffany Potts, the school’s principal, said. “Each person brings a strength to the table, and we are able to have real, vulnerable, tough conversations about our strengths and weaknesses as educators.”
