Coronado Girls Basketball coach announces career change

Kriss Ethridge, who has a standout career as an educator, coach, and student athlete in Lubbock ISD, has announced she is stepping down as head coach of the girl’s varsity basketball program at Coronado High School. Ethridge was named head coach in 2011, leading the Lady Mustangs to a 149-147 record. During the 2012-2013 season, the Lady Mustangs won 36 straight games before losing in the 5A regional finals.
Ethridge has taught English at Coronado for more than 20 years. She was named the Quadrant I Teacher of the Year in 2010 and the Texas Tech/ING Teacher of the Year in 2005.
Ethridge played varsity girls basketball from 1978-1981 at Monterey High School, helping lead the Lady Plainsmen to the Class 5A state championship her senior year in 1981, and an appearance in the state championship game in 1980. She received all-district honors each year and was an All-State and Converse All-American selection in 1981. She earned a full basketball scholarship to the University of Texas and starred on the Lady Longhorns 1986 National Championship team.
In announcing this decision, Ethridge said, “I love to compete and have been blessed to coach the Coronado girls basketball team against the best competition the state has to offer. After spending time reflecting on the past few seasons, about the desired next steps in my career, I decided now might be a good time to step away from basketball. I’ll continue to serve as the assistant campus coordinator and have the opportunity to coach players in my second love, golf. I want to thank all the coaches, players, parents, and administrators I have worked with over the past ten years. Each of you have blessed my life beyond words.”
Mike Meeks, Lubbock ISD athletic director, said Ethridge has dedicated her career to making a difference for students in the classroom and in athletic competitions.
“Coach Ethridge is a remarkable teacher and coach who epitomizes the Lubbock ISD mission statement - nurturing, developing and inspiring every child, every day," he said.
The search for the next Coronado Lady Mustangs head coach will begin immediately.
