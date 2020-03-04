Coronado Girls Basketball coach announces career change

In announcing this decision, Ethridge said, “I love to compete and have been blessed to coach the Coronado girls basketball team against the best competition the state has to offer. After spending time reflecting on the past few seasons, about the desired next steps in my career, I decided now might be a good time to step away from basketball. I’ll continue to serve as the assistant campus coordinator and have the opportunity to coach players in my second love, golf. I want to thank all the coaches, players, parents, and administrators I have worked with over the past ten years. Each of you have blessed my life beyond words.”