DECISION 2020: Kovar avoids runoff by 2 votes in County Commissioner Pct. 1 race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for County Commissioner Pct. 1, Terence Kovar (R), won 50.02 percent of the total vote, avoiding a runoff by two votes.
Lee Ann Dumbauld received 42.93 percent and E. “Major” Garza received 7.06 percent of the total vote.
Kovar needed 50 percent plus one vote of the 12,680 total votes to avoid a runoff in May. Kovar received 50 percent plus two votes of the total vote with 6,342 votes in his race.
These results are unofficial until absentee and mail-in ballots are counted and the votes are canvassed.
Get other Decision 2020 Election Results here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.