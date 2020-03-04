KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Macchiato

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Macchiato, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Macchiato is a 2.5-year-old chocolate lab mix who came in as a stray in December.
He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots. He’s a sweet dog who would work out best as a family dog.
Macchiato’s adoption fees for Wednesday, March 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jenny
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.