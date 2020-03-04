Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
Biden wins Texas primary in resounding Super Tuesday finish
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joe Biden ended a triumphant Super Tuesday with a narrow victory in Texas. He handed rival Bernie Sanders a disappointing loss, even though he snatched a larger prize in California. The win capped a resounding and resurgent Super Tuesday across the South for the former vice president, who won at least nine states, but none was bigger or more symbolic than Texas.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-THE LATEST
The Latest: San Antonio results delayed by software snafu
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Election results from San Antonio _ Texas’ second-largest city _ are delayed by hours due to problems with the software used by county election officials. Bexar County election administrator Jacquelyn Callanen said early Wednesday that her team has been unable to produce complete numbers because the program they use won’t consolidate results coming in from across the county. Callanen says she’s confident officials have accurately recorded all votes cast in Tuesday’s election. She says, “We just have to figure out how to get the software to consolidate it.” More than 230,000 people voted in Bexar County, including 110,000 voters in person Tuesday. The problems delayed results in several closely watched primary races.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
San Antonio: CDC planned to drop cruise passengers at mall
A San Antonio official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to drop off some cruise ship passengers at a mall after their release from a two-week quarantine. City spokeswoman Laura Mayes says that was one reason the city declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus. The city filed a lawsuit to pause the plan after a woman was mistakenly released from quarantine at a health care facility over the weekend despite testing positive. She had visited the North Star Mall before the mistake was discovered. That's where some passengers released from Lackland Air Force Base were to be dropped off. Most people in quarantine were released Tuesday, with many escorted to the airport or car rental offices.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-TEXAS
Democrat MJ Hegar makes runoff in crowded Texas Senate race
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate MJ Hegar has advanced to a runoff election in Texas after falling short of capturing the nomination outright. Hegar is a former Air Force helicopter pilot who's seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent, John Cornyn. Cornyn was renominated for a fourth term on Tuesday and is seen as a heavy favorite in November in a state where a Democrat hasn't won a Senate seat since the 1970s. Hegar's challengers include Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a liberal political organizer, and Royce West, a long-serving state senator. The runoff is set for May 26.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-TEXAS-SESSIONS
Sessions advances to Texas GOP runoff in Congress return bid
Former longtime Rep. Pete Sessions has advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination in a rural central Texas district in his bid to return to Congress after being voted out of a different seat in 2018. Sessions came through a crowded field in the primary amid criticism that he cherry-picked the district to return to Washington. Sessions served 22 years in a Dallas district that flipped to Democrat in 2018. Sessions chose to run for Congress this year in a more conservative, mostly rural area that includes his boyhood hometown of Waco. The district's Republican incumbent, Rep. Pete Flores, is retiring.
ELECTION-2020-TEXAS-EDUCATION
Republican agitator makes runoff for Texas schools seat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican agitator who has called President Donald Trump a child rapist and posts risque images of women on social media has advanced to a runoff in the GOP primary for a seat on the influential Texas State Board of Education. Robert Morrow has long been a thorn for Texas Republicans. Party leaders pledged to oppose his nomination. The Board of Education helps set policy and curriculum for the state's public school system. Morrow's top campaign issue is to “impeach, convict and remove Donald Trump.”
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-TEXAS-PIERCE BUSH
Grandson of late President Bush fails in congressional bid
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grandson of former President George H.W. Bush has failed in his bid for a congressional seat in Texas. It's a somewhat stunning defeat for 34-year-old Pierce Bush, who carried into Tuesday both his famous family name and the endorsement of outgoing Republican Rep. Pete Olson. Bush finished behind Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall, staunch defenders of President Donald Trump. That raised questions about whether the Bush family's sharp personal clashes with the president turned off Republican voters.
ELECTION 2020-VOTECAST-TEXAS
AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Texas’ Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Texas. VoteCast also found more voters in Texas’ Democratic primary said they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington, rather than one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016. But about 6 in 10 said they preferred a candidate who will pursue practical, centrist policies to one pursuing bold liberal policies.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
1 murder charge, 3 deaths loom over Durst as trial opens
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a Hollywood film about him, an HBO documentary full of seemingly damning statements, and decades of suspicion, multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is now on trial for murder. In opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors will argue Durst killed his close friend Susan Berman before New York police could interview her about the 1982 disappearance of Durst's wife. They will argue that Durst killed a neighbor in Texas for similar reasons soon after, despite his subsequent acquittal. Lawyers for Durst, who denies killing Berman, will stress the almost total absence of physical evidence as they seek to see him freed again.
SEX TRAFFICKING-CHARGES
Brothers charged with forcing Texas teen into prostitution
CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers are accused in Illinois of forcing a 17-year-old Texas girl into prostitution and holding her against her will when she expressed a desire to return home. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Johnson was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. His brother, 25-year-old Jarvis Alexander, is charged with promoting prostitution and several misdemeanor charges. The girl met Johnson online in February and he bought her a bus ticket to Memphis, Tennessee where he was living. That is where Johnson had the girl perform sex acts for money. He also brought the girl to Chicago for prostitution.