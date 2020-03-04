LPD offers reward for Level Nightclub homicide information

Two people were taken to the hospital just after 2 a.m. Sunday after a fight broke out at the Level Nightclub at 1928 Buddy Holly Ave. (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | March 4, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 11:44 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to request information regarding the murder of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard outside of Level Nightclub on Jan. 1.

A Crime Line reward is being offered up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification of the suspect in the shooting.

Investigators are specifically looking for information regarding the shooting outside of the nightclub, in which Shephard was seen running from the club when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

