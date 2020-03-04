Man indicted, charged with stalking and assault, accused of shooting at Central Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with threatening one woman with a gun and stalking another, after several shots were fired at a central Lubbock home in January.
According to the Police incident report, on January 25, Lubbock police officers were called to the area of 27th Street and University Avenue, responding to shots fired at a home.
Two bullet holes were observed in the south exterior wall on the front of the building. When Crime Scene investigators arrived, they found two holes in the living room wall.
A resident of the home told Police she had been in an abusive relationship, and her ex had assaulted and threatened her before. According to police, she said she knew him to have at least one firearm and drive a black pickup truck.
The report says a neighbor reported to police that they had captured the gunshots on their doorbell camera.
LPD says in the video, a black truck can be seen driving past the home, before what sounds like three gunshots as the vehicle flees. The vehicle was identified by a witness as resembling the one driven by 25-year-old Akayus Marquis Houston.
A resident of the home told LPD that Houston had come to the home about a month before, and when he could not find who he was looking for, they said he pulled a handgun from his left-hand pocket.
The report says the victim spoke with police a week after the incident, saying she was at work when the shots were fired and didn’t find out about them until she came home.
She told police she blamed herself for the incident and was in shock.
The report says she met with Houston, who blamed another woman for the shooting, saying she took his gun and his truck to kill her, but the victim told police she saw a message on his phone, from Houston to the other woman, saying: “I shot her house.”
The other woman told police she also had a history of trouble with Houston, the report saying in response to him trying to force her into sex, she punched him in the nose. The report also references an incident where he tried to choke her, and she bit him on the face. The victim of the shooting told police that while Houston had never forced himself on her, he had threatened her and choked her several times in the past.
Through the shooting investigation, police were made aware of an alleged video sent by Houston to the shooting victim. A second incident report describes the video, saying it showed Houston walking up to a bed where the other victim was sleeping, and putting a gun to her head.
Witnesses describe Houston’s relationships with the shooting victim and the woman in the video as toxic and abusive. According to the report, the second victim told police she felt trapped because every time she tried to leave Houston he would threaten her or do something to her vehicle.
The report says both victims told police they have received videos of Houston putting guns in a rifle bag.
Houston was arrested on February 28. He is currently held in the Lubbock County detention Center on charges of stalking and threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is currently set at a combined $80,000.
