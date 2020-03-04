No. 2 Red Raiders sweep UNLV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2nd ranked Red Raiders didn’t let early rain this morning dampen their hot play as they topped UNLV 11-3 Wednesday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
Winners of nine straight, Texas Tech had 17 hits in the game.
Jace Jung hit two hone runs and had four RBI.
Brian Klein was 4-4 with two RBI.Hunter Dobbins pitched six innings allowing no runs on four hits.
The Red Raiders move to 13-1 on the season and a perfect 8-0 at home.
Texas Tech is back home this weekend opening up a three game series with Rice 6:30 p.m. Friday.
