Pay It Forward: A gift to the talents of Lubbock Moonlight Musicals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It takes a village for Moonlight Musicals, a theater organization which seeks to enrich the theater scene in Lubbock. That iswhy CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union, Vicki Love, picked the organization to pay it forward.
“What we do is we put on full-scale productions for children ages 5 to 18 and they get the full gamut of a musical production which is singing, acting, dancing. They get full sets, costumes, microphones, the works,” Frank Rendon, with Moonlight Musicals, said.
Some of their most recent shows include “Aladdin Jr,” “Mamma Mia," and “The Little Mermaid."
Rendon says Moonlight Musicals does more than put on a show. Within the Academy, he says, people are trained to be the best actor, dancer or production member they are destined to be all while developing a new theater family.
"It teaches them everything from how to speak in front of an audience, how to have that confidence, how to create a character,” Rendon said.
“It’s pretty much founded on being community connected, and so we are very honored to be paying it forward to your organization today and it’s a monetary gift and y’all know where you need it most,” Vicki Love said before handing off a check to the Executive Director.
They encourage anyone, no matter what their financial background is, to reach out.
“We do have scholarship availability for you to reach out. So, if you fear that money is the thing that will keep your child from enjoying theater and growing up in this world, please contact us and let us help you alleviate those fears,” Rendon said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.