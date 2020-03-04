Rain ends, colder overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Our rain chance will decrease this evening and overnight tonight.
Skies clear out tonight with colder overnight lows in the lower and middle 30’s.
Winds become west at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
A cold front tracks across the area Thursday.
The front brings gusty northeast winds, but temperatures will be warmer thanks to sunshine.
Highs end up in the middle to upper 60’s.
Winds become northeast at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible behind the front.
Fair skies and cold temperatures continue Thursday night with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.
Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday and Monday.
