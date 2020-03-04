Texas Tech qualifies 16 entries for NCAA Championships

Tech will be represented twice in the women’s pole vault, a first for the program. Chinne Okoronkwo, an All-American last season in the event, will return as the 13th-ranked vaulter in the field. Okoronkwo successfully defended her Big 12 Championship in the indoor pole vault last week, winning her third-straight overall title with a clearance of 14’-3.25” (4.35m). The mark was two inches off the school record and ranked second in program history. Chloe Wall has qualified for her first national meet, and she will do so also with a program top-five mark. Wall’s came at the nationals facility a month ago, where she cleared a career-best 14’-2.75” (4.33m) for the third-highest mark in school history.