Today’s rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers are likely early today, gradually moving out of the area this afternoon. Dry and warmer days will follow. Until our next chance of rain. Which may affect your weekend activities.
The chance of rain this morning is very low over the northern KCBD viewing area while high over the southern viewing area. Rain chances for Lubbock remain high through mid-morning, though additional rainfall totals are likely to me under a tenth of an inch.
Rain will be ending from northwest to southeast but may linger over the southeastern viewing area through the afternoon. Additional rainfall near a half-inch is possible today over the southern viewing area. Watch for water which may be covering roads.
Later this morning I'll update this story with reported rain totals and add a video which shows estimated rainfall across the entire viewing area. Please check back for those updates.
With temperatures this morning well above freezing there is no danger of ice on area roads. Temperatures this afternoon will generally range from near 50 degrees south to mid- and upper 50s north.
With clearing skies tonight, lows will drop to near freezing from near Lubbock and to the west and north.
Severe Weather Awareness Day is Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM, at the Science Spectrum. Loads of activities, demonstrations, information, door prizes, and it's free.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Saturday night - Sunday morning. Time springs forward one hour at 2 AM (2 AM becomes 3 AM).
For more local weather, see my Facebook page @Steve Divine KCBD. You can ask questions via the comments under any post there!
