Tuberville, Sessions heading to runoff for GOP Senate nomination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will head to a runoff election to decide who the Republican nominee will be in the U.S. Senate race.
Tuberville and Sessions will face each other in the runoff election, the winner of which will face Sen. Doug Jones in the general election.
Jones released a statement regarding the primary:
“Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common. That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.”
Tuberville is known to most as Auburn University’s former football coach. His priorities include more money for teachers, military and law enforcement. He said education remains his prime concern.
“The overtime clock is ticking and we’ve got more game to play,” Tuberville said during his speech Tuesday night. “But I know that with your help and support, we will win this runoff and together we will beat Doug Jones in November.”
Tuberville also called Sessions a cut-and-run senator and said Alabama needs someone who can do the work.
Sessions had already spent two decades in the seat before becoming U.S. Attorney General. His top priorities include building the border wall and advocating for good trade deals.
During his speech, Sessions called out Tuberville.
“And as for Tommy Tuberville, where was he when president Trump needed him?” Sessions said. “What did he do for Trump? Never said a kind word that I can find. Never gave a single penny of his millions to the Trump campaign. So one thing is clear. There is no doubt of where I stand on the issues. No doubt of where I stand on the Trump agenda. And one thing I’ll say before I go, you can absolutely trust me on these issues.”
Sessions said he will fight for Alabama every day and will win the Republican nomination on March 31.
