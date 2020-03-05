City of Lubbock making improvements to prevent flooding ahead of severe weather season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather season is almost here and on Wednesday, the City of Lubbock said there are projects around town in the works to deescalate flooding, which is always an issue during the season.
“Combating flooding is always a work in progress. It’s something that we do. Also with our engineering and planning that we have now, we know a lot better, we have better tools,” said Wood Franklin, the Public Works Director with the City of Lubbock.
Wood says gates are the newest completed projects that protect drivers from driving through flooded areas. Right now, there are two new gates. One on Cesar Chavez Drive and Broadway in Mackenzie Park, and another just north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, also on Cesar Chavez Drive.
“Today was the first day that we deployed those, so those gates were lowered and it has flashing warning lights and a sign saying ‘road closed turn around.’ Whereas before, we had to extend a lot of staff effort where they had to go out and put barricades.”
Another improvement is the massive drainage project that will benefit residents near Northwest Lubbock around the Quaker and Loop 289 area. It’s a project similar to the ones completed over 10 years ago in central and south Lubbock, which cost over 75 million dollars combined and was funded through your stormwater charge on your electric bill.
Engineers have finished the plans which include huge tunnels, housing pipes below, eventually taking all of the excess water to the Brazos river.
“We’re in a bid for phase 3 fairly soon to finish the construction of that,” Wood said, saying it’s good news for those residents.
“Therefore, not requiring them to carry flood insurance and also allows certain houses to get public HUD assistance for improvements because that cannot happen in a flood zone,”
If you have any areas of concern to report, you’re encouraged to call the city at 311.
