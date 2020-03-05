Covenant Doctor offers tips on preventing viruses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “It doesn’t matter what brand; it just matters to clean the surfaces,” said Dr. Prakash Shrestha, Covenant Health Infection Prevention Medical Director.
If anyone was to decide to use a hand sanitizer, then it is important to look to 60 to 90 percent alcohol in the ingredients. Dr. Shrestha said it does not matter if one wants to use generic or brand-named items of any product like hand sanitizer or wipes.
The best way to not get this season though, is washing your hands.
“It is recommended that soap and water or an alcohol-based drop. These are for surfaces. As for the hand washing goes, it is about the technique. You have to wash your hands for 20 seconds or if you are using the alcohol-based hand drop you have to wipe your hands for about 20 seconds,” said Dr. Shrestha.
There is not a certain type of soap we should be using while hand washing, any soap will do the job. There are a few things people can do this flu season and Dr. Shrestha gave KCBD more tips.
“Hand sanitizing, washing your hands or using an alcohol-based hand drop, that is one. Another one is covering your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”
After using the tissue, throw it away.
“Cleaning the surfaces as frequently, especially when you are traveling with these antibacterial sanitizers.”
Also, do not touch your face with unclean hands and if you feel sick, stay home.
And one last tip, get your flu shot. It is not too late to get one.
“So, the flu can be prevented by the vaccines. Unfortunately, with the Coronavirus we don’t have a vaccine.”
The flu and Coronavirus are respiratory viruses, meaning, they are spread by coughing and sneezing and those droplets go into the air.
