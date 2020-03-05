Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Reward offered for suspect in January nightclub shooting, Houston-area man diagnosed with coronavirus, recovery continues after Tennessee tornadoes

By Michael Cantu | March 5, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the death of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard.

A Houston-area man is now the first confirmed coronavirus patient in Texas.

The U.S. Senate will vote today on an emergency funding deal to battle coronavirus.

Recovery efforts will go on today from those deadly tornadoes in Tennessee earlier this week.

