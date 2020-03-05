Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the death of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard.
- He died on Jan. 1 after being shot outside the Level Nightclub at 1928 Buddy Holly Ave.
- Those with information are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- Read more here: LPD offers reward for Level Nightclub homicide information
A Houston-area man is now the first confirmed coronavirus patient in Texas.
- Doctors say the man, who is in his 70s, became ill after traveling abroad.
- He is currently in stable condition in a Houston-area hospital.
- Read more here: Department of State Health Services announces first “positive test result” for COVID-19 in Texas
The U.S. Senate will vote today on an emergency funding deal to battle coronavirus.
- The House of Representatives passed an $8.3 billion plan on Wednesday.
- The money will go towards prevention, response and vaccine development.
- Read more on that plan here: U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 11; feds investigate Wash. nursing home
Recovery efforts will go on today from those deadly tornadoes in Tennessee earlier this week.
- The twisters killed at least 24 people and damaged dozens of buildings.
- But, the number of people missing has dropped from 88 to three.
- Read more here: People still missing in Tenn. tornado damage; 24 killed
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.