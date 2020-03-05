Drier and warmer. For a while

Severe Weather Awareness Day is Saturday, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Once again, it will be in the lobby of the Science Spectrum on the South Loop. There will be many hands-on activities, demonstrations, information, door prizes, spotter training, and it's all free. The First Alert Forecast team will be on hand with our green screen. Kids love to try it out. Stop by and say hi. John, Cary, Kelly, Adam, and I will be roaming the hall.