Drier and warmer. For a while

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quite the reversal in our weather. Sunshine returns today, and our afternoon temperatures will be much more seasonable the next several afternoons. We are, however, already tracking the next system expected to bring rain to West Texas.
I will re-post the rain event totals in an update here later this morning. Also, watch for today’s video posting on the Weather Page before 9 this morning. It will include our RainCast for the next chance of rain.
The recent heavy rain, especially south of Lubbock, means the ground is saturated or nearly so. This moisture may contribute to patchy fog through mid-morning. Areas of rapidly varying visibility are possible.
Sunshine will dominate this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s, near average for early March. It will be somewhat windy from about mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts from 30 to 35 mph are expected.
Clear and cold with a light wind tonight.
After a cold start, temperatures will climb back into the 60s across all but the northwestern viewing area. Highs there will be in the upper 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly breezy (about 10 to 20 mph).
Gusty winds return Saturday, which will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Winds speeds will increase during the day, at about 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts from about 35 to 40 mph will be possible.
Severe Weather Awareness Day is Saturday, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Once again, it will be in the lobby of the Science Spectrum on the South Loop. There will be many hands-on activities, demonstrations, information, door prizes, spotter training, and it's all free. The First Alert Forecast team will be on hand with our green screen. Kids love to try it out. Stop by and say hi. John, Cary, Kelly, Adam, and I will be roaming the hall.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Saturday night - Sunday morning. Time springs forward one hour at 2 AM (2 AM becomes 3 AM).
A chance of rain returns to the KCBD viewing area, the South Plains region, Sunday. Another opportunity for precipitation comes next week. There’s much more in our forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story, just scroll down a bit).
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.