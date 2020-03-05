Gov. Abbott to survey teachers on school shooting prevention

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will send a survey to more than 500,000 educators across the state to ask questions on school preparedness in the case of an active shooter situation.
The survey will be administered by Sam Houston State University in Huntsville and the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University in San Marcos. It will be called the School Safety and Victims’ Services Research Survey and should only take 20 minutes to complete.
There is no word on where the surveys will be sent.
Results from the survey will be used for a needs assessment on school safety, according to the governor’s office. Those results will help policy makers find ways the state can support the needs of educators on school safety, mental health and violence in schools.
“The State of Texas remains committed to ensuring our educators and campuses have the support they need to address safety, mental health, and threats of violence in our schools,” Abbott said in a news release. “This survey is a vital part of that commitment, and I encourage all potential respondents to participate. This will assist in our continued work to secure our schools and proactively address mental health among our students. I am grateful to Sam Houston State University and the Texas School Safety Center for their leadership on this important initiative. Together, we will ensure the safety and security of our students and teachers.”
