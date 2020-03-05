KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chanel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chanel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chanel is a 2.5-year-old female pit mix who was taken in by the shelter in January.
She is up-to-date on her shots and has a sweet disposition, which is why she would make a great family dog.
Chanel’s adoption fees for Thursday, March 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
