Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
Democrats eye more gains after Texas stars on Super Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How Democrats will make a run at Texas in 2020 is sharpening into focus. A Super Tuesday that revived Joe Biden's campaign also shaped how rejuvenated Texas Democrats will plot their own comeback in November. On Wednesday, a pivotal U.S. Senate runoff in Texas was settled when longtime state senator Royce West advanced to a runoff against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar. The winner of the May runoff will be a heavy underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-TEXAS
Long lines frustrate Houston voters in black neighborhoods
HOUSTON (AP) — Hourslong lines frustrated voters in Houston as they tried to cast ballots in Texas' Democratic primary. Ahmed King said he went to four usual polling places in his predominantly African American neighborhood before voting 15 miles (24 kilometers) away in a white and Hispanic area. A new system allows voters to cast their ballot anywhere in Harris County. The reason for the extended delays in America's fourth-largest city are contested. Advocates warned of voter suppression. Some experts say the waits were natural hiccups in a new voting system and housing segregation explains the long waits in African American communities.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Houston-area man had 'presumptive positive' coronavirus test
ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials have announced the first positive test result for the new coronavirus found in Texas outside of persons repatriated from abroad under quarantine. This time, the Texas Department of State Health Services says the patient is a 70-year-old man, a resident of a Houston suburb in Fort Bend County, who had just returned from travel abroad. In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the department says the test was performed at a public health lab in Houston and the "presumptive positive" results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-CONCERNS
Long lines mar Super Tuesday voting in two biggest states
Voters stood in line for two hours at some California precincts on Super Tuesday, but that was nothing to what some voters endured in Texas, where some ballots were finally cast at midnight. The two biggest delegate prizes on Super Tuesday also became the two biggest headaches for voters, and for different reasons. A new voting system in Los Angeles County and new statewide election reforms slowed the process for scores of California voters. In Texas, a party-controlled primary system that includes requiring equal numbers of voting machines for both major political parties had thousands of Democratic voters stuck at polling places for five, six even seven hours.
ELECTION-2020-TEXAS-EDUCATION
Republican agitator makes runoff for Texas schools seat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican agitator who has called President Donald Trump a child rapist and posts risque images of women on social media has advanced to a runoff in the GOP primary for a seat on the influential Texas State Board of Education. Robert Morrow has long been a thorn for Texas Republicans. Party leaders pledged to oppose his nomination. The Board of Education helps set policy and curriculum for the state's public school system. Morrow's top campaign issue is to “impeach, convict and remove Donald Trump.”
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-REMAIN-IN-MEXICO
Court blocks 'Remain in Mexico' policy on part of US border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will halt a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings next week unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in sooner. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says its order issued Wednesday would take effect only along the border with Arizona and California. It declined to block the “Remain in Mexico” policy in New Mexico and Texas. The Trump administration says it's asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The high court has consistently ruled in the administration's favor on immigration and border enforcement.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-TEXAS-SESSIONS
Sessions advances to Texas GOP runoff in Congress return bid
Former longtime Rep. Pete Sessions has advanced to a runoff for the Republican nomination in a rural central Texas district in his bid to return to Congress after being voted out of a different seat in 2018. Sessions came through a crowded field in the primary amid criticism that he cherry-picked the district to return to Washington. Sessions served 22 years in a Dallas district that flipped to Democrat in 2018. Sessions chose to run for Congress this year in a more conservative, mostly rural area that includes his boyhood hometown of Waco. The district's Republican incumbent, Rep. Bill Flores, is retiring.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-THE LATEST
The Latest: West advances to runoff in US Senate race
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Sen. Royce West will advance to a primary runoff against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar for the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. West finished about 1% ahead of third-place Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez in Tuesday's primary. Ramirez conceded Wednesday. Ramirez is a Latina activist who founded the political group Jolt Initiative. She says in a statement that she ran her campaign “unapologetically, and we all have so much to be proud of for what we've accomplished.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SXSW
High-profile companies pull out of SXSW amid virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A rising number of high-profile companies and speakers have withdrawn from the South by Southwest music and arts festival amid mounting concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. Social media behemoth Facebook, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel have all said they won't participate in the festival in Austin that's scheduled to run March 13-22. Twitter has also canceled its plans to attend the festival. More than 40,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the event, citing fears that the virus could spread. Organizers say the festival will proceed as planned.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
'Bob Durst killed his wife,' prosecutor says at his trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst has never been charged in the 1982 New York disappearance of his wife, who was later declared dead. Yet on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, an prosecutor repeatedly told a jury that he killed her. Durst is charged only with the murder in 2000 of his friend Susan Berman, but prosecutors are allowed to present evidence that he also killed wife Kathie 19 years earlier. They allege Durst shot Berman because she was about to talk to New York police about the death of Kathie Durst, who Robert Durst had told her he killed.