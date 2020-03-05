Man charged with murdering his mother by setting her on fire found not guilty by reason of insanity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man charged in the murder of his mother - who died after being set on fire, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed on the verdict based on reports by psychological experts.
Police said George James Bradley, who was 32 at the time, entered the school with a knife shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2011. He held four workers in an office at knifepoint before forcing a third grade teacher into a small office, according to police.
Police said Bradley was trying to sexually assault the teacher, and that’s when the superintendent broke down the locked door, distracting Bradley and preventing the sexual assault.
After authorities arrived, Bradley dropped his knife and was arrested by a Lubbock Fire Marshal, one of the first responders to the scene. The teacher escaped unharmed.
A few minutes earlier, emergency crews responded to a call that a woman was on fire at the nearby Stonehollow Apartments, 1510 East Cornell, Apartment 524. The woman ran to a neighbor’s apartment and banged on the door. The neighbor reported she was on fire.
Torres says Bertha Bradley was doused in gasoline and set on fire by her son, George Bradley. She ran outside and tried to roll around to put the fire out. Neighbors helped extinguish the flames with water.
Torres says Bradley lived with his mother on and off, and it wasn't unusual for Bradley to threaten his mom. He had done so just eight months earlier, Torres said.
Bertha Bradley was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition with extensive burns. She died two weeks later in the hospital.
George Bradley was listed on the guilty plea docket for March 5, 2020, according to court records.
He was found not guilty by reason of insanity. People who are found not guilty by reason of insanity are usually committed to secure mental health treatment facilities for indefinite periods of time. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, but he will be moved to a maximum security facility within the state hospital system.
