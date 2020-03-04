Mild weather moving toward the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Plenty of wind and sunshine over the South Plains today. The winds were associated with a fast-moving cold front that has produced wind gusts of 35-45 mph from the northeast. Winds will decrease after sunset and Friday’s wind will be lower and from the southeast.
As for the overall weather pattern, it will be calm through Saturday, then a chance of showers on Sunday. It appears the rain will be light to moderate and is not expected to be severe.
Speaking of severe, or annual Severe Weather Day is Saturday at the Science Spectrum in Lubbock. It’s a great opportunity to learn the best ways to protect your family and property during our spring storm season.
The First Alert Team will be there between 10am-3pm and there will be great door prizes, demonstrations and emergency vehicles and storm chasers.
Back to weather, you can expect highs in the low to mid 60s Friday through Sunday and night time lows in the 30s to 40s.
Rain chances will begin around mid-day Sunday and may put a damper on outdoor activities through the day.
