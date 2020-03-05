Multi-county drug bust in Castro, Swisher Counties yields several arrests, seizure of drugs, money and firearms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Castro County Sheriff’s Office says a coordinated law enforcement effort involving around 300 officers in multiple west Texas counties has resulted in the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, money and firearms.
According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, a large coordinated law enforcement operation was conducted in Castro, Deaf Smith and Swisher Counties starting at 6 a.m., March 5.
The report says approximately 300 law enforcement officers descended on several locations in Dimmitt, Hart, Hereford, Milano, rural Deaf Smith County and rural Swisher County as part of a federal investigation into methamphetamine trafficking.
No exact amounts were provided, but the report says several searches in Hart and in Deaf Smith County resulted in the seizure of a “large quantity of methamphetamine and U.S. currency,” as well as several firearms in the homes of arrested individuals.
18 individuals were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury, according to the report, as well as three individuals that had State Felony warrants for Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance.
The Castro County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation that led to these arrests has been a concerted effort for over a year by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, the Hereford Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety-Criminal Investigation Division and other law enforcement agencies in the area.
Individuals with federal indictments were transported to Randall County for booking, while the three individuals with State Felony warrants were booked into the Castro County Jail.
Identities of the individuals arrested have not been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.