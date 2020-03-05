Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the Honeycomb Apartments Thursday morning after a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
They were called just after 11:30 a.m. to 1612 Ave. Y by a neighbor.
According to the Lubbock Police Department police desk, the victim told police he was hit by a vehicle between midnight at 1 a.m.
It is not clear at this time if the victim was left there all night.
After police arrived, EMS was called and the victim was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.
No other information has been provided by officials.
