Robber demands ‘pharmaceutical narcotics’ in Central Lubbock robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department continues to search for the person who robbed a pharmacy Thursday morning in Central Lubbock near the 2400 block of 50th Street.
Police reported to the scene just after 10:15 a.m.
It was reported a Hispanic man, wearing a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face, went into a pharmacy in the building with a weapon. Police say he demanded pharmaceutical narcotics and the pharmacist complied.
The suspect ran from the scene and the building was placed on lockdown shortly after. Police blocked off the area but were unable to find the suspect.
