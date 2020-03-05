Shallowater & Nazareth Girls Advance to State Title Games

The Shallowater and Nazareth girls both won their State Semifinal games in San Antonio (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | March 5, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 4:23 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater and Nazareth girls both won their State Semifinal games in San Antonio Wednesday.

#8 Shallowater topped #5 Schulenburg 61-26 in the 3A State Semifinals.

The Fillies (38-2) will play for their second State Title 10am Saturday.

Bree Brattain had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Fillies.

The #1 Nazareth girls advanced to the 1A State Title game beating #23 Veribest 43-23.

The Swiftettes are making their 29th trip to State.

Nazareth will look for a State best 24th State Championship when they face #3 Lipan 8:30am Saturday in San Antonio.

