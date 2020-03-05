Slaton Police warn residents about possible warrant scam

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton Police would like to warn residents about a possible scam.
Officials say they received a report saying someone is pretending to be a Slaton Police Officer and demanded money for a warrant.
Police Chief Trevor Barnes says the police department will not call you on the phone if you have a warrant and to please not fall victim to this scam.
If this has happened to you, you are urged to call the non-emergency phone number at 806-828-2020.
