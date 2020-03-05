Tickets on sale for ABC Rodeo

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are now on sale for the ABC Pro Rodeo, which will take place from March 28 to April 5 inside Levelland’s Mallet Event Center & Arena.
Ticket purchases can be made online on the ABC Rodeo website. They can also be made in person at Select-A-Seat at 1501 Mac Davis Ln., Boot City at 6645 19th St., Cavender’s Western Outfitter at 5620 W. Loop 289 and Dollar Western Wear at 5011 Slide Rd.
New events this year include the AimBank rodeo week kickoff, FiberMax Mutton Bustin', 5D Barrel Race sponsored by Wild West Trailers and the Cowboys & Gypsies Vendor Show.
A schedule of events and more information can also be found on the rodeo’s website.
