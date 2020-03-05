Two travel-related cases of COVID-19 reported in Harris County, bringing total in Texas to three

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting its first two confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Harris County, bringing the total confirmed cases in Texas to three.
A report from the HCPH says a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston, tested positive for COVID-19. They add these cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread.
The tests have been confirmed by the Center for Disease Control, according to Harris County. These are the second and third confirmed cases reported in the Houston metropolitan area; the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported a positive test result on Wednesday, March 4; also travel-related.
The report states since the global outbreak began, epidemiologists from HCPH have been investigating and identifying all potential cases in Harris County, including these two individuals, any other individuals being tested, and any contacts with these individuals to determine if they need to be tested and/or quarantined for COVID-19.
“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” said Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH., in the report, “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Harris County Public Health says more than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
The report states if you do feel sick and believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your health care provider or an urgent care facility. Describe your symptoms and travel history. If they recommend testing, the HCPH says go as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you. Testing is confidential.
Citizens can help prevent the spread of this virus by taking the same preventive measures used to protect against colds and flu:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Up-to-date information on Coronavirus can be found dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus, and DSHS will be sharing new information on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @TexasDSHS.
