Arrest Made in Pharmacy Robbery

**From Lubbock Police Department**
(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives located and arrested a subject responsible for a robbery that occurred shortly before 10:15 a.m. at 2424 50th Street.
Officers identified 26-year-old Ryan Espinoza as the suspect, and located him outside of a residence in the 8100 block of Vernon Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Officers served a search warrant for the residence this afternoon.
Espinoza, dressed in a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face, entered the pharmacy with a weapon. He demanded pharmaceutical narcotics, the pharmacist complied and Espinoza left the building.
The building was placed on a short lockdown as officers searched the building.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
