Arrest Made in Pharmacy Robbery

Ryan Jacob Espinosa, 26, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon (Source: Lubbock Police)
March 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 7:20 PM

**From Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives located and arrested a subject responsible for a robbery that occurred shortly before 10:15 a.m. at 2424 50th Street.

Officers identified 26-year-old Ryan Espinoza as the suspect, and located him outside of a residence in the 8100 block of Vernon Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Officers served a search warrant for the residence this afternoon.

Espinoza, dressed in a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face, entered the pharmacy with a weapon. He demanded pharmaceutical narcotics, the pharmacist complied and Espinoza left the building.

The building was placed on a short lockdown as officers searched the building.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

