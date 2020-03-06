Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one man is behind bars after police say he allegedly robbed a pharmacy in Central Lubbock.
- Ryan Espinoza, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon and remains behind bars.
- The robbery took place inside a medical building at 50th Street and University Avenue.
- Read more here: Arrest Made in Pharmacy Robbery
Slaton police are warning residents about a possible warrant scam.
- The department received a report that says someone is pretending to be a Slaton police officer and demanding money.
- Slaton’s police chief says the department will not call anyone on the phone if they have a warrant.
- Read more here: Slaton Police warn residents about possible warrant scam
Texas now has three new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
- Harris County Public Health says three people in the Houston area tested positive for the virus after they traveled to Egypt last month.
- That man was reported to be Texas’ first case of coronavirus.
- Read more here: Two travel-related cases of COVID-19 reported in Harris County, bringing total in Texas to three
Asian and European stocks are once again tumbling.
- This follows a good day international markets but a bad day on Wall Street.
- Many world and U.S. investors have lost confidence in the economy as the coronavirus hurts business around the world.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Global shares sink as pessimism dominates over virus impact
