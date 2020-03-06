End may be in sight with proposed liquidation plan for RDAG bankruptcy

Pursuant to that certain Expedited Motion for Approval of Compromise and Settlement with First Bank & Trust Texas, N.A. and the Order Granting Expedited Motion for Approval of Compromise and Settlement with First Bank & Trust Texas, N.A. entered thereon by the Court on November 18, 2019, the liens alleged to secure FB&T’s claims against the Debtors are treated as avoided by consent, FB&T’s claims are subordinated to the claims of all other creditors of the Estates, and FB&T will receive no distribution under this Plan. All Causes of Action against FB&T are released under this Plan.