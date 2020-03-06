Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled over the Houston Rockets 120-105 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory. The Rockets were done in by their shooting woes in a game that was billed as a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference, but was a rout almost from the start. Houston had a chance to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Clippers, but the loss left the teams tied 2-2. Houston made just 7 of 42 3-pointers to drop its second straight game in embarrassing fashion after losing to the lowly New York Knicks on Monday night. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 29 points and 15 rebounds. James Harden was 4 of 17, missed all eight 3-pointers he attempted and had 16 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 to snap a three-game skid. Forsberg snapped a 16-game skid with his first goal since Jan. 30, while Duchene scored his first since Feb. 15 to move the Predators back to the Western Conference's second wild-card spot at least for a bit. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his third shutout this season. The Predators opened with a moment of silence before the national anthem for the 24 victims of tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The Stars have lost four straight.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston 77-71. Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies, who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent. Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston, which fell into a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars led by seven at the half, but UConn used a 15-2 second-half run to take control.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns have gone from unwatchable to unbeatable. A five-game win streak with a lineup decimated by injuries has raised Texas from near the bottom of the Big 12 into a possible NCAA Tournament team. And they are slowly turning the conversation about the future for coach Shaka Smart. The winning streak is a making a strong argument to let him stick around despite the program's struggles over the previous three years. Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.
WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 2 Baylor women have won all of their Big 12 home games for the third season in a row. Te'a Cooper scored 20 points, fourth-year senior Lauren Cox had 17 and the Lady Bears beat Texas 69-53. Cox and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles as Baylor improved to 28-1 overall. The Lady Bears have won a record 58 Big 12 regular-season games in a row, and 56 games in a row overall at home. The last time Baylor lost a Big 12 regular season game, or at home, was three years ago against the Longhorns.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros heard some boos and a few cheating chants when they went on the road to play the Boston Red Sox in a spring training game at Fort Myers, Florida. But all in all, the crowd wasn't too harsh Thursday. Not compared with what the Astros have drawn elsewhere so far in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal. No stars played for Houston against the Red Sox. But Boston fans might've been more reserved because they know Major League Baseball is still investigating allegations that the Red Sox also ran an illegal sign-stealing scam.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — George Springer's goal for the 2020 season is to be more consistent, just like teammate Michael Brantley. Brantley is a four-time All-Star who has finished among the top 10 in batting average four times in 10 full seasons. Springer hit .292 with a .383 on-base percentage and a .974 OPS last year, all career bests. He is trying to shorten his swing, reducing some of the arm and hand movement that can lead to wild misses. Even if Springer doesn't match Brantley's consistency, new Astros manager Dusty Baker doesn't plan on pulling him from the lead-off spot.
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard scored 22 points and made all 11 of his free throw attempts and Alcorn State upset Prairie View A&M 80-71. Troymain Crosby scored 19 points with nine rebounds for the Braves (14-14, 10-7), who entered the game fifth in Southwestern Athletic Conference standings and led wire-to-wire. Deshaw Andrews and Corey Tillery had 10 apiece. Devonte Patterson scored 33 points with 10 rebounds for the top-ranked Panthers (18-12, 14-3), who are already assured at least a share of the conference title. Darius Williams added 16 points.