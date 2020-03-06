KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Diesel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Diesel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Diesel is a 1.5-year-old boxer-greyhound mix who was owner-surrendered in January.
He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots. He has a lot of energy and loves to run and jump, but needs to gain some weight.
LAS says he would probably be best as a family dog.
Diesel’s adoption fees for Friday, March 6, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
And starting today, LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout January.
