Lubbock family welcomes two children as the 999th & 1000th Children’s Home of Lubbock adoptions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In front of a room packed largely with second-graders, The Children’s Home of Lubbock celebrated their 999th and 1000th adoptions today with the Scott family, who took two new girls, 8-year-old Selah, and 2-year-old Skye, into their families forever at the Lubbock Courthouse.
Now, they’re a family of seven with mom, Suzanne J. Scott, and dad, Colt Scott, leading the family. Suzanne says it was an easy decision to make the girls officially part of the family.
“We knew pretty much from the very first meeting. Selah walked through the door. She was a tad bit hesitant at first. She didn’t know us and we didn’t know her and I would say within 30 minutes, she was already sitting there with Sydney. They were making cupcakes, started coloring, next thing you know we couldn’t find them because they were hiding and putting on makeup,” said Scott. “They hit it off from the very beginning.”
Suzanne calls Skye a two-year-old with a heart of gold and very affectionate.
“She just wants people to know they’re loved and wants to take care of people.”
It’s these kinds of families that Jimmy Moore, the President of the Children’s Home of Lubbock, says the organization seeks for their children.
“The time and energy that has been spent to get to is nothing to look at and take for granted. A lot of folks have to come and get together and it has to be the right time and most importantly as you witnessed, God was here,” said Moore. "Today is one of those days where the Scott family has been really blessed as we’ve been really blessed at the Children’s Home of Lubbock and have done what most people refuse to do.”
“Overall, we had one of the smoother experiences. It wasn’t that terrible at all. We’re grateful it’s done and finalized,” said Suzanne.
Selah is happy to make it all official.
“I’m not living with my real mom but i am happy because i don’t have to be around badness and stuff,” said Selah.
“I’m really excited that I finally have a sister because I've been wanting one since i was four years and now God finally made this miracle come true,“ said Sydney Scott.
“I’m happy that we adopted two more siblings. I love both of them and i want them to live with us for the rest of our lives,” said Jonathan Scott.
Jimmy Moore with The Children’s Home of Lubbock says they’re always looking to provide curious families with more information.
For more information, visit www.childshome.org
